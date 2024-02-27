Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Stock Down 0.6 %

RDFN opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

