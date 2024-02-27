Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 10,372 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CEVA by 64.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CEVA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Price Performance

CEVA stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.