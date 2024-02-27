Numerai GP LLC Reduces Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,231 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SM Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

