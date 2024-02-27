Numerai GP LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Gannett Price Performance

Gannett stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $313.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

