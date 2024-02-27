Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %
TENB stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
