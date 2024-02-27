Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

TENB stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,044. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.