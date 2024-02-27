Numerai GP LLC Trims Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Stock Up 1.2 %
PLAB opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
