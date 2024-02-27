Numerai GP LLC Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,411 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after acquiring an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after acquiring an additional 699,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

