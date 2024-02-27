NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.90

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 117326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after buying an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

