Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 477,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 722,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 312,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 126,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

