Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 106,141 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

