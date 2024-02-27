NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Increased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $141,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.42. 1,197,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.17. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $252.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

