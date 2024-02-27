NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.17.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

