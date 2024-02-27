O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $249.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $251.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
