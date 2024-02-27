O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,039 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

IWD stock opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $171.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

