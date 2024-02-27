O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $947.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $818.04 and its 200 day moving average is $703.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $959.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.