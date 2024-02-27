O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 20,424 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.59.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.