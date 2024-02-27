O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,505 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

