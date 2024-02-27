O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 79,275 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 398.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $69,092,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

