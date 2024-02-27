O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,536,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after buying an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

