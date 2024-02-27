O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

