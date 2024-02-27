O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.