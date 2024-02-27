O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

