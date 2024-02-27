O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1,746.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

