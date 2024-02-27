O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,058 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

