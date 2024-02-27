O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,229 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

