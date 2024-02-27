O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

