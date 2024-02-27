O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

