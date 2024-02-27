Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

OCUL stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

