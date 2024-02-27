Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Offerpad Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 23,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,008. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 170.66%. The company had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at $334,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.