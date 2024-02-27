Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) EPS.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Earnings History for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

