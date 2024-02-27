Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) EPS.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

