Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPAD

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPAD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.