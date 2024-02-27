OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE OGE opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,274,000. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.