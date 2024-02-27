ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.