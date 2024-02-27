ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.65

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 716275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

ONEOK Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 59.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

