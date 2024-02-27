Open Text Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Open Text Stock Up 1.0 %

Open Text stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

