Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 263.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.