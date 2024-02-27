Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 877 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

