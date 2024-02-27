Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 292.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

