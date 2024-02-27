Operose Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $511.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

