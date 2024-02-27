Operose Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

TEAM opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $473,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $473,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $1,624,301.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,110,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,338 shares of company stock worth $65,976,237. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

