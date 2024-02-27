Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $227.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

