Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

