Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KARS opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

