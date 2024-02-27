Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
SLB stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
