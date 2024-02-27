Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 641 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 178.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.0 %

AEP opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

