Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

