Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

ZTS opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

