Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

