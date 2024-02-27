Operose Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $805.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.