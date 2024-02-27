Operose Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $805.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
