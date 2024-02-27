Oppenheimer Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $105.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

TMDX stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

